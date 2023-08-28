Azerbaijan to form electronic information system for cybercrimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. An "Cybercrime" electronic information system will be formed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the "Strategy of Azerbaijan Republic on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027".

According to the strategy, the Cabinet of Ministers should ensure that within 2023-2024, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Republic, bp (recommended), the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Republic, the State Agency for Citizens' Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Republic, preparation of proposals for the formation of an electronic information system is carried out.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the "Strategy of Azerbaijan Republic on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027"

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted with coordination of realization of the strategy approved by this order, solution of other issues arising from this order.

The Coordination Commission on Information Security shall ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged by the Strategy, once a year inform the President of Azerbaijan about the work on the implementation of the Strategy.