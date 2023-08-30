Azerbaijan launches free course on 4SI technologies - Minister of Economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has launched the project "Academy 4SI" (Fourth Industrial Revolution Academy), Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"The "4SI Academy" (Fourth Industrial Revolution Academy) has been established by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Up to 10,000 people can use this effort as a platform to advance their knowledge in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, cloud computing, programming languages, and other areas. The "Coursera" company will provide participants the chance to sign up for over 700 free courses. The project promotes the development of knowledge and expertise in the field of technologies for the Fourth Industrial Revolution as well as the education of skilled professionals to fulfill the demands of the labor market," said Jabbarov on X (Twitter).

With the help of more than 275 top businesses and colleges, "Coursera" provides flexible, inexpensive, and pertinent online training to people and organizations all over the world. The organization provides a wide range of training opportunities, including ready-to-work certificates and degree programs in addition to practical projects and courses.