Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign memorandum of understanding on cyber security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of cyber security, Trend reports.

According to the State Special Communication and Information Security Service of Azerbaijan, the memorandum is aimed to foster the development of mutual cooperation, efforts, and effective utilization of technical, financial, and human resources to prepare response measures in the event of significant incidents in the realm of cyber security.

The scope of cooperation also encompasses the exchange of information regarding cyber security threats, malicious software, and indicators of cyber security threats, organizing joint activities within computer incident response teams, holding bilateral meetings, and other events aimed at sharing ideas, information, and experiences.

The memorandum was signed by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan and the State Institution for Cyber ​​Security of Uzbekistan.

The Strategy of Azerbaijan on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027 has been approved on August 28.

The strategy envisages establishment of minimum cyber security requirements for the national digital air space, definition of tax and other mandatory payment benefits in connection with the development of information security technologies, improvement of personal data protection, creation of information security and cyber security consulting platforms in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the strategy provides for measures to prepare national resources in the field of cryptographic protection, establishment of safety requirements on creation, use and disposal of unmanned aerial vehicles, elaboration of a plan to establish the institutional framework, risk assessment and management to ensure the security and management of critical information infrastructure in emergency situations and in conditions of war.

Besides, within the strategy, a "Cybercrime" electronic information system will be formed in Azerbaijan, criteria and indicators for detecting and measuring incidents and critical cases will be defined to monitor information security activities.