Azerbaijan ranks up in National Cyber Security Index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan has improved its rank in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI) by four positions to 50th owing to success in the field of digital development and cyber security provision, Trend reports.

The NCSI ranks and evaluates 46 indicators of the digital environment in 176 countries.

The National Cyber Security Index, developed by the Foundation of the Estonian e-Governance Academy, is a global index that, in real time, measures the readiness of countries to ensure cyber security and manage cyber incidents.

The strategy of Azerbaijan on information security and cyber security for 2023–2027 was approved on August 28.

The strategy envisages the establishment of minimum cyber security requirements for the national digital air space, the definition of tax and other mandatory payment benefits in connection with the development of information security technologies, the improvement of personal data protection, and the creation of information security and cyber security consulting platforms in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the strategy provides for measures to prepare national resources in the field of cryptographic protection, the establishment of safety requirements on the creation, use, and disposal of unmanned aerial vehicles, the elaboration of a plan to establish the institutional framework, and risk assessment and management to ensure the security and management of critical information infrastructure in emergency situations and in conditions of war.

Besides, within the strategy, a "cybercrime" electronic information system will be formed in Azerbaijan, and criteria and indicators for detecting and measuring incidents and critical cases will be defined to monitor information security activities.