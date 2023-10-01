Space technology required to accelerate demining process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Space technologies should be used to accelerate the demining process in Karabakh, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov said during the 13th international session of IAF, Trend reports.

"I come from Fuzuli, which is located in the Karabakh region. Currently, there is a process of returning former IDPs to their homes. In particular, about 70,000 people are returning to Fuzuli. It is also worth mentioning the problem of demining. In this context, it is necessary to use space technology to accelerate the demining process, as to date more than 300 people have fallen victim to mines. This figure shows that it is extremely important to use space technology for humanitarian purposes. Therefore, the support of the international community to Azerbaijan is necessary," he said.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

During the mine clearance operations conducted from September 4 through September 10, 31 anti-personnel and 12 anti-tank mines, as well as 214 unexploded ordnance were found and defused in Azerbaijan's Terter, Khojavend, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan. An area of 5,246 hectares was checked.