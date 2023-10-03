Azersky-2 satellite to be produced in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Azersky-2 satellite will be produced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Azercosmos, a cooperation agreement was signed between Azercosmos and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on the development of new observation satellites for Azerbaijan within the framework of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku.

The Azersky-2 program will not only ensure sustainability in the Earth's surface surveillance sector in the country but will also open a new page from a business point of view, including serving the further development of the space ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

According to the agreement, two satellites will be manufactured within the framework of the Azersky-2 program.

"These will be remote Earth observation satellites with a high-resolution electro-optical sensor. IAI will design, assemble, integrate, and test the first satellite of the satellite constellation with the participation of Azerbaijani specialists. Israeli specialists will also support Azerbaijan in designing a satellite development center to be built in Azerbaijan. The experience gained by Azerbaijani specialists will make it possible to prepare a second satellite in Azerbaijan," the company said.

According to Samaddin Asadov, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos, this project is unique for both Azercosmos and Israel Aerospace Industries and will undoubtedly contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries in the space sphere.

"I consider our cooperation an important step in the development of human capital and space technologies in the country," he said.

Boaz Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Israel Aerospace Industries, noted that the company is proud to make a significant contribution to this cooperation and will strive to further strengthen the partnership in the name of mutual interests in Azerbaijan.

In addition, IAI will provide all the necessary ground control and operation systems for the Azersky-2 system in Azerbaijan. Local specialists will be trained in satellite management and satellite image processing. The satellites will be launched in 2026 and 2028. The launch vehicle that will put the satellite into orbit will be announced in the coming months.