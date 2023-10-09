Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan possess significant potential for co-op in space sector - vice minister (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have similar interests and directions, as well as significant prospects for joint cooperation in the space industry, Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Malik Olzhabekov told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"We have successfully cooperated with colleagues from Azerbaijan on the exchange of Earth remote sensing data. We have also developed an appropriate legal framework in the form of an agreement and memorandum, which allows our countries to effectively exchange remote sensing data," he said.

According to him, this practice exists all over the world and is widespread.

"We plan to expand our cooperation further. We have great prospects for creating joint groupings and sharing experience in the development of services. We also notice the active development of interesting services in the field of remote sensing of the earth in Azerbaijan. This is just the beginning, as there are huge prospects in this direction, and the market continues to grow," Olzhabekov stressed.

He noted that by joint efforts in the development of services and groupings, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan can create services of global importance.

"We sincerely believe in this and are actively developing relevant proposals. At the same time, we are sharing ideas with partners from Azerbaijan and combining our resources, including financial and intellectual ones, we are confident that we can achieve a lot," he said.

He further added that in addition to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, other countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) can join these important initiatives, which will make it possible to launch large megaprojects that benefit all their participants.

"Within the framework of the heads of space agencies of the OTG countries, good initiatives are being discussed, including the joint creation of industrial capabilities and cooperation in the development of both individual satellite technologies and entire satellites. By coordinating this cooperation, it is possible to diversify approaches, allowing each country to focus on certain components or technologies of the satellite," Olzhabekov said.

Speaking about the development of artificial intelligence, he stressed that the future in the space sector promises significant changes, especially in the field of data processing using this technology.

"Instead of traditional methods where images are processed on the ground, there is a tendency to process data on board satellites, which will provide faster and ready-to-use responses. Artificial intelligence will play a key role in this process, allowing you to analyze images, correlate them with other digital data and open up new perspectives. Such innovations will stimulate interest in the space industry and contribute to the development of technologies in this area," Olzhabekov said.