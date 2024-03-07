Azerbaijan to provide network services in country's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Roughly 90 percent of territories liberated from the occupation of Azerbaijan's lands are provided with a 2G network, 87 percent with a 3G network, and 79 percent with a 4G network, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, head of the working group Technologies and Innovations Samir Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the conference on Economic reforms and the modern challenges of improving the business environment in Baku.

"In the territories liberated from the occupation, the 2G network is 90 percent, the 3G network is 87 percent, and the 4G network is 79 percent. By the end of this year, through the joint efforts of several telecom operators based on the public-private partnership model, a high-speed broadband network covering most regions of the country will be set up," he emphasized.

