Azerbaijan's market holds strategic significance for Visa - senior vice-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan is a strategically important market for Visa, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Visa in Ukraine, Georgia, CIS, and Southeast Europe Cristina Doros said, Trend reports.

She made a remark commenting on the holding of the second Visa Cashless Forum in Baku.

"Visa has been developing and implementing innovative payment technologies in Azerbaijan for 27 years, with cooperation from the government and commercial sectors. Thus, throughout the years, Visa has introduced Visa Token Service technology in the country, laying the groundwork for the launch of Apple Pay and Google Pay, the B2B Connect solution, contactless payments on railroads, and much more. We are pleased to organize our second Visa Cashless Forum in Baku in 2024. I am confident that this event will become a successful forum for sharing experience, expertise, and new solutions to continue the development of the country's economy together with partners by introducing innovative solutions and technologies," Doros said.

Meanwhile, earlier Cristina Doros emphasized in an interview with Trend that Visa is actively working on the next stage of development of the international payment system in Azerbaijan. For more detailed information you can follow the following link: interview.

To note, Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in the electronic payments industry. Visa processes payment transactions between consumers, businesses, and financial and government institutions in more than 200 countries and territories. Its mission is to unite the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network to promote consumer well-being and business and economic prosperity.

