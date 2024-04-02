Students from regions of Azerbaijan enroll in IT Hub-framed training

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The IT Hub Azerbaijan project has taught around 100 students from various regions in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4SIM) Fariz Jafarov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the closing ceremony of the IT Hub Azerbaijan project.

"Within the framework of the IT Hub Azerbaijan project, 100 students from the country's regions, including the cities of Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Shirvan, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were trained," he said.

To note, the project IT Hub: Attracting Foreign Direct Investments in Azerbaijan's Information and Communication Sector (IT Hub Azerbaijan) is being carried out in collaboration with the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4SIM) of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, StrategEast Company, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).



It aims to promote the development of ICT in Azerbaijan by training and employing qualified professionals.

