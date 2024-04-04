Azerbaijan's Baku and Russia's St. Petersburg to co-work on digitalization, transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Baku and St. Petersburg will develop cooperation in the field of digitalization and transport, the office of St. Petersburg's Governor Alexander Beglov said, Trend reports.

"Major St. Petersburg businesses are interested in developing relationships with Azerbaijani partners. Specifically, we advocated expanding engagement in the sphere of digital technologies, as St. Petersburg is home to several dozen significant enterprises that produce innovative technology. We are prepared to organize business seminars, round tables, and gatherings of entrepreneurs," the governor's press release reads.

Particularly, primary negotiations were held between the Russian company Arman, which produces safety equipment used for operation in aggressive environments (oil and gas and chemical industry), high vibration (transportation), and representatives of SOCAR, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

