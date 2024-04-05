Azerbaijan's satellite serves as key data source for Climate Change from Space - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Climate Change from Space e-platform relies heavily on data from the Azersky-2 satellite, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos OJSC Samaddin Asadov said on the sidelines of the event "Climate Change View from Space" held in Baku on Friday, Trend reports.

"Space technologies have emerged as critical tools for monitoring climate change, and we are pleased to announce the public launch of our e-platform, Climate Change from Space. Over 160 spacecraft worldwide are outfitted with instruments to measure climate change, with space accounting for more than 60% of all climate change data. Notably, the Azersky-2 satellite is the key information source for our e-platform," he said.

