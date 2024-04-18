GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 returns to Baku

M360 Eurasia returns to Baku, Azerbaijan for the second year, inviting leaders from the mobile industry and vertical sectors, and senior policymakers, to accelerate regional transformation

M360 Eurasia, hosted by the GSMA and with Host Sponsor Azercell, will return to Baku from 15-16 May 2024 at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku Hotel.

M360 Eurasia convenes executives from leading corporations in mobile and vertical sectors, as well as key political and regulatory figures from the region. The previous edition saw attendance from 29 countries and territories, consisting of 30% senior decision-makers and 45% non-telco attendees. This year's event will explore how the mobile industry can forge partnerships across industries to prepare for the AI revolution.

The agenda will be aimed at accelerating the ongoing digital transformation of CIS countries and the neighbouring regions, with key topics of discussion including the Digitalisation of Everything, Next-Generation Networks and the Role of Generative AI.

Recently announced speakers include:

Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of Azercell

Jana Krimpe, CEO & Founder, B.EST Solutions

Evgeny Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA

Lara Dewar, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA

Dr. Emin Islam Tatli, CISO of Turkcell

Petr Dvorak, CEO for Partner Markets, Vodafone Group

M360 Eurasia is hosted with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Host Sponsor, Azercell. Attendees and members of the media can register for their digital event pass here.

The GSMA’s Chief Regulatory Officer, John Giusti, said: “As industry and society across Eurasia transform at an unprecedented pace, our connected ecosystem needs a place to explore the latest technologies, identify opportunities and meet with those shaping the digital economy for the region. M360 Eurasia is that place and Baku provides the perfect venue for regional businesses to explore global opportunities, or for global companies to expand across Eurasia.”

M360 series: Regional focus, global impact

Presented by the GSMA, M360 is a series of global events that unify the regional mobile ecosystem. The events aim to discover, develop and deliver innovation that serves as the foundation for positive business environments and societal change. The subsequent M360 event will be M360 LATAM, hosted in Mexico City from 5-6 June 2024. We invite you to find out more about the GSMA by clicking here.