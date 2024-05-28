Turkmenistan enhances its legislation in field of space activities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. Turkmenistan is improving legislation in the field of space activities, Trend reports.

Mammetkhan Chakiyev, the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, made this announcement at a government meeting.

According to him, in order to further develop the space industry in the country, provide new services, and modernize satellite communications, it is planned to develop a draft conceptual framework for state policy in the field of space activities.

He noted that at the same time, the main tasks are improvement in accordance with the realities of the time and through the introduction of new technologies of work in the field of space, expansion of the range of services of the national satellite 'TürkmenÄlem 52°E', and modernization of ground-based space infrastructure facilities.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively developing the telecommunications sector, striving to increase the accessibility and quality of communications for its citizens. Modern technologies and infrastructure are being introduced in the country, such as high-speed Internet, new-generation mobile communications, and digital television.

Partnerships with international companies facilitate the exchange of experience and best practices, which contributes to the improvement of the general information space in the country and supports digital transformation in various spheres of life and business.