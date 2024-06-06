bp reveals new technologies employed in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. bp has supported several startups in the region, which includes Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, and the development of these startups is of interest in terms of the digitalization of companies' operations in this region, bp’s senior representative in the AGT region, Ayten Hajiyeva, said at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan on June 5, Trend reports.

According to her, the company’s team of IT experts in Azerbaijan includes 50 specialists.

Regarding the use of digital technologies in Azerbaijan, Hajiyeva mentioned remote monitoring of bp's underwater operations on the Azerbaijani Caspian shelf, satellite monitoring of the operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, and other pipelines.

“New digital technologies are also used on the seventh production platform, ACE, of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block. In addition, since January 2024, 4D seismic has been carried out at the ACG - for the first time in the Caspian Sea,” Hajiyeva pointed out.

According to her, the company keeps its finger on the pulse of the development of modern technologies for their use in this region.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

