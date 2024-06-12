SIRI fully meets Azerbaijan's strategic digital goals - UNESCAP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) fully meets Azerbaijan's strategic digital goals, Heather Strauss from UNESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) said during today's seminar on SIRI in Baku, Trend reports.

"The manufacturing industry is changing dramatically right now, and SIRI is essential to navigating this new environment where the fourth industrial revolution will be built on the sector's fast digitalization. The basis that SIRI offers helps manufacturing enterprises shift within Industry 4.0," she emphasized.

According to her, SIRI is not just a diagnostic tool.

"Today we'll discuss how SIRI can help enterprises implement data-driven smart manufacturing strategies and open new avenues for growth. It is important to note that SIRI is not just a diagnostic tool. It's a comprehensive solution promoting a more effective approach to data management, allowing businesses to better prioritize investments, optimize resources, and accelerate the path to operational excellence and increased competitiveness.

The strategic digital goals of Azerbaijan are completely compatible with SIRI. Businesses in the nation are helping to create a knowledge-based economy, boost innovation, increase exports, and entice international investment by implementing smart manufacturing methods," the official pointed out.

Strauss also mentioned that SIRI offers a common language and framework for collaboration between the government, industry, and academic community.

"This helps create a more dynamic ecosystem capable of supporting growth and competitiveness in the manufacturing sector. During today's seminar, we will delve into the details of the SIRI framework, explore examples of successful smart factory transformations, and provide practical recommendations on interpreting assessment results and developing roadmaps for their implementation.

By the end of this session, we aim to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of how SIRI can drive your digital transformation and contribute to the growth of your industry," she added.

To note, the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) was created by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) in partnership with a network of leading technology companies, consultancy firms, and industry and academic experts.

SIRI offers a comprehensive range of frameworks and tools designed to assist manufacturers of all sizes and industries in initiating, expanding, and maintaining their manufacturing transformation endeavors. It encompasses the essential components of Industry 4.0, including process, technology, and organization

