Azerbaijan's investment calculator development project underway (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Work is currently underway on a project to develop an investment calculator in Azerbaijan, the executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4SIM), Fariz Jafarov, told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"4SIM, in the next stage, together with AZPROMO, UNESCAP, the World Economic Forum, and other partners, will conduct activities in the field of investment technologies. At the same time, the project to develop an investment calculator for Azerbaijan will continue. We will also be part of the digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses, envisaged in the strategy for the development of the digital economy, which we have launched," he stressed.

According to the official, 4SIM under the Ministry of Economy discussed the framework of cooperation with Meta and Google.

“Every year, a meeting is organized in San Francisco with 300 of the largest technology companies in the world. This year, we also took part in this event. At the meeting, we discussed projects related to the use of artificial intelligence in the public and private sectors of Azerbaijan, as well as initiatives for the development of the digital economy. Meta, Google, and other large companies received opinions on more than 60 initiatives planned as part of this strategy,” he added.

To note, SIRI was created by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) in partnership with a network of leading technology companies, consultancy firms, and industry and academic experts.

SIRI comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers, regardless of size and industry, start, scale, and sustain their manufacturing transformation journeys, as well as covering the three core elements of Industry 4.0: process, technology, and organization.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel