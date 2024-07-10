Azerbaijani Central Bank, Visa discuss expansion of non-cash payments in public transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Visa discussed the expansion of cashless payments in public transport, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, a delegation headed by the First Deputy Chairman of the CBA Rashad Orujov met with Visa's Chief Vice President and Regional Manager for the CIS and Southeast Europe Christina Doros.

The CBA noted that the meeting also discussed the implementation of the concepts of 'smart cities' and 'smart villages', as well as preventing fraud in digital payments.

Additionally, the meeting saw an exchange of views on prospective initiatives being implemented within the framework of the collaboration between the organizations.

