Turkish housing administration announces tender on consulting services

28 March 2018 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
EU asks Turkish president to return Greek servicemen
Turkey 11:44
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender on modification of gas contamination systems
Tenders 11:36
Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Turkey
Politics 11:03
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank renewing fire suppression systems
Tenders 10:34
Turkish municipality opens tender to build street market
Tenders 10:25
Turkish municipality opens tender to build educational complex
Tenders 10:14
Turkish municipality announces tender to build street market
Tenders 10:13
Turkish municipality announces tender to build park complex
Tenders 10:11
US deputy assistant secretary of state to visit Turkey, Iraq
Turkey 09:54
Road accident leaves two killed in Turkey
Turkey 09:35
Kirkuk oil exports to Turkey may resume soon
Turkey 27 March 19:58
Uzbek oil and gas company announces tender on supply of chemicals
Tenders 27 March 19:54
Turkey, Kyrgyzstan expand bilateral cooperation - Turkish FM
Kyrgyzstan 27 March 19:53
Turkish, Russian presidents mull situation in Syria
Turkey 27 March 19:08
FM: Turkey hopes EU to be hearth of genuine democracy
Turkey 27 March 19:05
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Executive Power office to repair IDPs’ houses via tender
Tenders 27 March 19:01
Fire erupts in educational institution in Istanbul (PHOTO)
Turkey 27 March 18:32
Istanbul municipality opens tender for purchase of gasoline
Tenders 27 March 18:18