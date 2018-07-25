VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy technical support for IT equipment via tender

25 July 2018 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to Pakistan
Politics 19:53
Latvia invites Azerbaijan to join Zubr transport project (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:29
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 26
Economy news 17:46
Revenues from Nakhchivan’s mobile communication market increase
ICT 17:41
Russia invests almost $4B in Azerbaijan's economy (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:51
Azerbaijan, Lithuania to sign agreement on co-op in labor, social protection (PHOTO)
Business 16:42
Latest
China, Europe keen to enhance ties with Iran – official (Exclusive)
Business 20:14
El Al's sixth Dreamliner to have retro design
Israel 20:01
Number of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey down
Economy news 19:57
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to Pakistan
Politics 19:53
Turkmenistan to nominate its membership in UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs
Turkmenistan 19:48
Russian goods may capture place of US products on Chinese market — industry minister
Russia 19:36
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 25
Business 19:33
Latvia invites Azerbaijan to join Zubr transport project (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:29
Shares of 11 Iranian government companies divested to private sector
Business 18:58