Turkey’s BOTAS to construct gas pipeline via tender

29 July 2018 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish General Directorate of Highways announces tender
Tenders 28 July 12:50
Uzbek "Neftegazinvest" announces tender for construction of gas pipeline
Tenders 28 July 09:51
Turkey’s ministry to insure vehicles via tender
Tenders 27 July 20:37
Turkey’s Istanbul City Hall to buy building materials via tender
Tenders 27 July 20:35
Turkish municipality to buy garbage containers via tender
Turkey 27 July 20:32
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of borderline motor bridge
Tenders 27 July 10:29
Latest
Iranian tycoon arrested near Bazargan border crossing, official says
Society 12:32
New Turkmen ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed
Turkmenistan 12:16
Azerbaijani minister takes part in opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2018" competitions (PHOTO)
Society 11:45
Iran’s foreign trade balance positive - Customs figures
Economy news 10:57
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Australia's government loses by-elections, denting re-election prospects
Other News 09:41
Quake in western Iran injures 20
Society 08:11
Powerful quake hits Indonesia's Lombok, 10 killed, houses damaged
Other News 08:08
US should not forget they can lose close ally - Erdogan
Turkey 07:46