International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy equipment via tender

30 July 2018 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
International Bank of Azerbaijan to attract auditor
Tenders 12:01
House of Baku khans to be reconstructed in Azerbaijan
Tenders 28 July 15:27
Pipe plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment
Tenders 27 July 12:25
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy technical support for IT equipment via tender
Tenders 25 July 19:39
National Bank of Georgia revokes license of subsidiary of International Bank of Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 July 14:34
Territorial financial settlement center in Azerbaijan to buy fuel via tender
Tenders 24 July 09:35
Latest
Work continues to extinguish fire in Azerbaijan's Altyaghach national park (PHOTO)
Other News 12:46
Tajikistan says four tourists killed by car, could be terrorist act
Tajikistan 12:37
Pompeo to announce U.S. economic initiatives in 'Indo-Pacific'
US 12:36
Dreams for regime change in Iran will never come true – FM spokesman
Politics 12:22
Takeaway.com to buy Israeli online food delivery firm 10bis
Europe 12:09
UK aims to strengthen ties with China due to Brexit
Europe 12:07
Turkmenistan, Romania work on declaration on Caspian-Black seas transport corridor
Economy news 12:05
Syrian civilians leave Idlib through Russian humanitarian corridor
Arab World 12:05
Russia may export Project 22800 corvettes to Vietnam, India, China
Russia 12:03