Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to buy HD portable equipment‎

6 August 2018 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Brown Boveri gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 13:29
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for gas compressor
Tenders 12:59
Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to hold tender for HD MCR equipment
Tenders 11:57
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy high pressure flexible hose ‎
Tenders 26 July 16:06
Iran’s Saipa to hold int’l tender for test witnessing and issuing EMARK Certificates
Tenders 25 July 14:25
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for gas turbine
Tenders 24 July 19:39
Latest
Trump’s offer for talks with Iran "publicity stunt", says Zarif
Nuclear Program 16:20
Iran can live with first batch of US sanctions, but…
Economy news 16:15
CBA deposit auction: Demand 2.7 times higher than supply
Economy news 15:58
Shekel strengthens at opening
Israel 15:40
EU asks WTO to certify it has removed Airbus subsidies
Europe 15:38
Mobile operator of Uzbekistan announces tender
Tenders 15:24
May still believes Britain will win a good Brexit deal
Europe 15:14
One of active participants of Ganja events detained (PHOTO)
Society 15:13
EU, France, Germany, UK "deeply regret" re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran
Politics 14:48