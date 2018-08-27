Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to purchase bypass level indicators

27 August 2018 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
National energy saving company of Uzbekistan announces tender
Tenders 16:05
Tashkent International Airport announces tender for repair of filling stations
Tenders 26 August 14:59
Uzbek Pakhtaneftebaza LLC to buy TV sets via tender
Tenders 25 August 14:09
Uzbek Neftegazinvest to buy spare parts via tender
Tenders 23 August 16:00
Uzbek-S. Korean JV opens tender for supply of toothed belts
Uzbekistan 21 August 18:31
Uzbek-S.Korean JV to buy filter elements via tender
Uzbekistan 18 August 15:09
Latest
Tajikistan, German KfW outline co-op priorities
Tajikistan 20:16
President Aliyev orders to construct Asan xidmet center in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi
Politics 20:06
Azerbaijan-Iran car plant eyes to step up production (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:04
Azerbaijan-Iran joint car plant talks start of exports (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:49
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to construct multi-apartment building in Ismayilli
Politics 19:36
EBRD financing development of public transport in Tajik city
Tajikistan 19:26
CPC announces tender to buy spare parts for pumps
Tenders 19:17
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey creating Center for Nomadic Civilization
Society 19:14
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Aug. 27
Business 18:48