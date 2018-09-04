Tender: Turkish ministry of health to buy medicines

4 September 2018 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey’s General Directorate of Coal Enterprises announces tender for property insurance
Tenders 20:45
Turkey’s BOTAS opens tender for pipeline maintenance services
Tenders 3 September 15:09
Turkish gas distribution company to rent vehicles via tender
Turkey 3 September 13:45
Turkey’s Ministry of National Education opens tender to rent vehicles
Turkey 3 September 13:41
Turkey’s BOTAS opens tender to change route of gas pipeline section
Tenders 31 August 12:07
Turkish state company opens tender to buy tea processing machines
Turkey 30 August 09:42
Latest
South Korea's Moon, Trump to discuss North Korea at U.N.: Blue House
US 22:42
Turkey sees decrease in number of vehicles in July
Economy news 22:21
Turkey to implement about 30 transport projects by end 2018
Economy news 22:16
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for mud pump
Tenders 22:11
Turkey appoints new consul general to Azerbaijan’s Ganja
Politics 22:02
Three people injured in noxious agent attack in west London
Europe 21:52
French insurance group talks delay in sale of subsidiary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21:39
Federer loses to Millman, crashes out of US Open
Other News 21:29
Trend news agency presented with award of OIC Youth Forum (PHOTO)
Society 21:11