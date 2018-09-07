CNPC preparing for tender in Turkmenistan

7 September 2018 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:44
Turkmenistan, Austria agree to diversify business partnerships
Economy news 12:29
Turkmenistan extends tender for urea-formaldehyde unit
Tenders 11:59
President: Turkmenistan seeks stable energy supply to foreign consumers
Turkmenistan 10:58
Ashgabat to host int’l oil & gas forum
Turkmenistan 09:42
President: Turkmenistan to ensure stable and reliable supply of energy resources for foreign consumers
Turkmenistan 6 September 20:58
Latest
Israel's fiscal deficit reaches 2.5% of GDP
Israel 15:28
Azerbaijani mobile operator doubles number of 4G stations
ICT 15:24
China to increase export tax rebates on 397 products
China 15:17
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan plans to use blockchain in agro-industrial sector
Kyrgyzstan 15:09
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Uzbekistan issues 9,000 e-visas, most account for Chinese
Uzbekistan 15:04
Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment
Arab World 15:03
Two main trends balancing each other in oil market
Oil&Gas 15:02
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:44