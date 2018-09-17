Azerbaijan's Azerkimya PA to purchase pipes via tender

17 September 2018 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender: Water, sewage pipes to be overhauled in Azerbaijan's Shaki city
Tenders 15 September 14:48
Azerbaijani Ministry of Health to construct hospital via tender
Tenders 15 September 14:16
BP acquires 61% stake in PSA contract on development of Azerbaijani field
Oil&Gas 14 September 20:19
Gas consumption up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13 September 12:09
Rosgeo JSC, SOCAR in talks over carrying out seismic survey
Oil&Gas 12 September 14:55
SOCAR: Southern Gas Corridor not competing with Gazprom's projects in Europe
Oil&Gas 12 September 10:08
Latest
Uzbekistan to use special construction methods for Tashkent City project (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:11
AZAL to resume flights to Geneva
Economy news 14:54
UK PM May's spokesman: We are confident of reaching Brexit deal
Europe 14:53
US pullout from JCPOA to jeopardize global peace, security – Iran's nuclear chief
Nuclear Program 14:36
Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value
Economy news 14:34
Amazon ready to accept products from Azerbaijani exporters
Economy news 14:31
Russia voices readiness to boost nuclear co-op with Iran
Nuclear Program 14:30
IMF increases forecast for Kazakhstan’s GDP growth
Kazakhstan 14:28
Turkmen delegation to participate in UN regional economic forum
Turkmenistan 14:25