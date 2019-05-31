Turkmen state corporation to buy equipment via tender

31 May 2019 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for economic cooperation
Business 09:53
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 09:30
Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent possible fires
Central Asia 30 May 21:04
Kazakh PM to attend meeting of CIS Heads of Government Council in Turkmenistan
Central Asia 30 May 18:11
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for supply of carbon black
Tenders 30 May 17:35
China-Uzbekistan JV opens tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 30 May 17:26
Latest
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for economic cooperation
Business 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:46
Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least seven casualties
Other News 09:43
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 31
Finance 09:40
Capitalization of Azerbaijan’s banking sector up by more than 14%
Economy 09:37
Concessional loans issued to entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi District
Economy 09:31
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 09:30
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold ‘Indestructible Brotherhood – 2019’ exercises (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Politics 09:21