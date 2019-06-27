Azerbaijan's Absheron Police opens tender for repair of boiler room, generators

27 June 2019 09:45 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry to purchase construction, overhaul services via tender
Tenders 09:30
Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund opens tender to buy machinery, equipment
Tenders 09:27
Azerbaijani state communications operator to buy cables via tender
Tenders 09:27
Tender for overhaul of roads opens in Azerbaijan's Aghdash district
Tenders 19 June 12:11
Azerbaijan's State Veterinary Service to buy machinery, equipment via tender
Tenders 18 June 10:19
International Bank of Azerbaijan to purchase voluntary insurance services via tender
Tenders 15 June 10:01
Latest
New US ambassador begins work in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:10
Iranian currency rates for June 27
Business 11:09
Azerbaijani insurance companies see decrease in premiums
Economy 11:04
Azerbaijan's output of oil products down
Oil&Gas 11:03
National mining company of Kazakhstan to buy lubricating oils via tender
Tenders 10:59
G20 members at odds over climate change for summit meeting
Other News 10:58
Significant increase in Azerbaijan’s gas production
Oil&Gas 10:50
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:44
Life insurance market keeps shrinking in Azerbaijan
Economy 10:44