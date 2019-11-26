Eni Turkmenistan opens tender to buy int'l shipping, customs clearance services

26 November 2019 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen telecom company opens tender for audit
Tenders 09:49
Turkmen oil concern to buy various equipment via tender
Tenders 09:32
Eni Turkmenistan opens tender to buy equipment for drilling facilities
Tenders 22 November 11:54
Turkmen ministry extends tender for production upon spunbond technology
Tenders 21 November 09:41
Turkmenistan's Health Ministry extends tender to buy medical products
Tenders 19 November 15:45
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to buy services for repair of gas generators
Tenders 19 November 14:26
Latest
Uzbek Commodity Exchange publishes trading data for Nov. 18-24
Business 10:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:18
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:14
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 26
Finance 10:13
Number of private medical insurers in Georgia increases
Finance 10:05
Greenfields Petroleum Corp shares traded down
Oil&Gas 09:56
Georgian insurance sector profit declines
Finance 09:55
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy transformers via tender
Tenders 09:52
Turkmen telecom company opens tender for audit
Tenders 09:49