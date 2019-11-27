Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to buy various equipment

27 November 2019 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh oil and gas company announces tender for geophysical exploration services
Tenders 10:08
Turkmen refinery opens tender to build pumping station
Business 26 November 18:05
Turkmen chemical concern extends tender on urea formaldehyde concentrate production
Tenders 26 November 15:51
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline company to buy transformers via tender
Tenders 26 November 15:01
Uzbek-Korean JV buys urea via tender
Tenders 26 November 12:30
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy transformers via tender
Tenders 26 November 09:52
Latest
BP: TANAP will help Turkey ensure its supply security
Oil&Gas 10:37
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 27
Finance 10:35
Sea voyages again cancelled in Turkey
Turkey 10:34
Wood Mackenzie talks on significance of TANAP’s opening
Oil&Gas 10:33
Georgia begins construction of electric motor plant
Business 10:32
Almost 100 Chinese companies registered in Turkey in 10 months of 2019
Turkey 10:25
Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 26
Oil&Gas 10:19
Vietnam receives first bodies found in British truck
Other News 10:19