Tender for compulsory insurance of almost 200 vehicles opens in Turkey's Gaziantep province

29 November 2019 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey's General Directorate of Security opens tender for compulsory vehicle insurance
Tenders 25 November 10:57
Tender for construction of over 400 residential facilities opens in Turkey
Tenders 25 November 09:27
Istanbul Mayor's Office opens tender to update licenses for computer system security
Tenders 20 November 12:19
Turkish Health Ministry opens tender to create database for cancer center
Tenders 20 November 10:47
Turkey's Directorate General for Migration Management to purchase diesel via tender
Tenders 19 November 10:45
Turkish Health Ministry to buy fuels for regional office via tender
Tenders 13 November 09:57
Latest
Baku Higher Oil School celebrates its 8th anniversary
Society 12:52
Chinese Energy Corporation to audit two TPPs in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Uzbekistan to open bus routes to 10 Russian cities
Business 12:44
Azerbaijan's 2020 state budget approved at last reading in parliament
Politics 12:36
Russia's IT company to establish JV in Kazakhstan
ICT 12:30
Azerbaijan's AFB Bank expands Audit Committee
Finance 12:26
SOCAR reveals expected oil output volume from Binagadi and other onshore fields
Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkmen state corporation opens tender to buy drilling equipment
Tenders 12:19
Estimated real GDP growth rate exceeds 5% in Georgia
Business 12:18