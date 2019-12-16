Turkey's State Water Administration opens tender for bypass line construction

16 December 2019 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish Transport Ministry suspends CANLIOĞLU TURİZM company's participation in tenders
Turkey 15 December 11:31
Turkish municipality to purchase cement via tender
Turkey 14 December 13:43
Turkish energy company opens tender to rent buses
Tenders 10 December 12:21
Turkey's Yozgat Province Gendarmerie opens tender for compulsory vehicle insurance
Tenders 5 December 11:47
Turkish Health Ministry opens tender to purchase surgical instruments
Tenders 5 December 11:35
Turkey's Kastamonu Province Gendarmerie opens tender for compulsory vehicle insurance
Tenders 5 December 11:05
Latest
Volume of transactions on Uzbek Commodity Exchange up
Finance 17:23
Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar tanker to be commissioned next year (PHOTO)
Transport 17:09
Companies, banks, business entities in Uzbekistan to switch to IFRS
Finance 17:00
Turkey increases export of defense products to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
Turkey 16:50
Imported RON-92 fuel now available at gas stations in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:47
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 16:37
Minister: About $5B to be allocated to Iran’s Siraf refineries complex
Oil&Gas 16:34
Iran's Energy Minister asks private sector to complete half-finished projects
Oil&Gas 16:27
Turkey’s export of steel to Iran drops almost by 20%
World 16:22