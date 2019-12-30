Turkmengaz State Concern extends tender for gas infrastructure modernization

30 December 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmengas state concern extends tender to build methyldiethanolamine plant
Tenders 28 December 15:55
Russian oil company branch in Turkmenistan opens tender to buy computer equipment
Tenders 28 December 12:21
Turkmen oil state concern opens tender to buy drilling, technological equipment
Tenders 28 December 12:05
Turkmengas state concern extends tender to repair power turbine
Tenders 28 December 11:58
Turkmenistan's chemical concern extends tender to build production facility
Tenders 27 December 14:50
Turkmen ministry opens tender on supply of equipment for railway structure
Tenders 27 December 13:57
Latest
Georgia increases export of fruits and nuts
Business 11:11
Sea voyages cancelled in Turkey
Turkey 11:00
Overview of main events of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank in 2019
Finance 10:52
Azerbaijan, Russia buy cotton yarn in Turkmenistan
Business 10:47
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 30
Finance 10:40
Turkmen State Oil Concern extends tender to buy pipes and metal-roll
Tenders 10:38
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 30
Finance 10:23
Epsilon increases gas production at Doya Khatun field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:00
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy filters via tender
Tenders 09:57