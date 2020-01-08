Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy drill sleeve

8 January 2020 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign border demarcation protocol
Business 14:10
Petronas Carigali opens tender in Turkmenistan on inspection of equipment
Tenders 13:20
Uzbekistan sees increase in share of investment in GDP in 2019
Business 12:11
Uzbekistan’s expenditures exceed revenues in 2019
Business 12:10
Uzbekistan to introduce innovative technologies in construction sector
Construction 11:22
Chinese to build glass factory in Uzbekistan
Business 10:51
Latest
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign border demarcation protocol
Business 14:10
Attack on US base is not Iran`s sole revenge, says Vaezi
Iran 14:04
Azerbaijan to launch first bus route line to Jojug Marjanli
Transport 14:00
First video of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran released
Iran 13:53
Azerbaijan's Energy minister talks using renewable sources in electricity generation
Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund's assets grow
Politics 13:41
Kazakh president instructs to ensure safety of country's foreign embassies in Middle East
Kazakhstan 13:26
Petronas Carigali opens tender in Turkmenistan on inspection of equipment
Tenders 13:20
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana suspends flights over Iraq, Iran
Transport 13:19