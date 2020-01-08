Petronas Carigali opens tender in Turkmenistan on inspection of equipment

8 January 2020 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy drill sleeve
Tenders 13:02
Iran - important foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan
Business 12:29
China discloses Turkmen gas import volumes
Oil&Gas 7 January 19:00
Turkmenistan expanding output of reinforced concrete products
Business 7 January 18:46
Turkmenistan to hold business talks in Vienna
Business 7 January 17:05
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender to buy tubing
Tenders 7 January 16:54
Latest
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign border demarcation protocol
Business 14:10
Attack on US base is not Iran`s sole revenge, says Vaezi
Iran 14:04
Azerbaijan to launch first bus route line to Jojug Marjanli
Transport 14:00
First video of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran released
Iran 13:53
Azerbaijan's Energy minister talks using renewable sources in electricity generation
Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund's assets grow
Politics 13:41
Kazakh president instructs to ensure safety of country's foreign embassies in Middle East
Kazakhstan 13:26
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana suspends flights over Iraq, Iran
Transport 13:19
Petrofac to provide integrated services in new agreement
Oil&Gas 13:19