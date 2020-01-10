Azerbaijan's Azerpost opens tender to buy printer cartridges

10 January 2020 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy batteries via tender
Tenders 10:16
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 9
Oil&Gas 10:02
Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan increases
Finance 09:18
EU is ready to help Azerbaijan with latest technologies on renewables
Oil&Gas 08:25
ACG achieves the 500 millionth tonne production milestone
Oil&Gas 9 January 21:01
Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration department gives interview to French Radio
Politics 9 January 20:53
Latest
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss transport cooperation issues
Transport 10:17
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy batteries via tender
Tenders 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 10
Finance 10:15
Turkey's exports to BSEC countries increase
Turkey 10:07
Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense opens tender to rent buses for Air Force
Turkey 10:03
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 10
Finance 10:02
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 9
Oil&Gas 10:02
High-speed railway to be built in Turkey’s northern province
Turkey 09:46
Kazakh Bek Air plane’s crash: preliminary results to be announced
Kazakhstan 09:45