Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest to buy spare parts for compressor

14 January 2020 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Epsilon continues work on Chigil-Mubarek gas pipeline in Uzbekistan
Construction 11:34
Uzbekistan preparing to hold big aviation forum
Business 10:36
Epsilon increases daily production of another well in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:27
Uzbekistan to build new solar, wind stations in 2020
Oil&Gas 13 January 19:30
Kazakh oilfield construction company announces tender for bitumen
Tenders 13 January 17:28
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy instrumentation
Tenders 13 January 17:13
Latest
Eni accelerating study of marine energy sources
Oil&Gas 11:38
Epsilon continues work on Chigil-Mubarek gas pipeline in Uzbekistan
Construction 11:34
Manufacturing of oil, petroleum products up in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 11:32
Wood Mackenzie forecasts possible impact of energy transition
Oil&Gas 11:23
Development Bank of Kazakhstan talks 2020 priority projects
Business 11:23
Turkey's export of clothing increases
Turkey 11:15
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 14
Business 11:09
Azerbaijan's dried fruits company reveals production stats, future plans
Business 10:49
Number of cars registered in Kazakhstan revealed
Finance 10:39