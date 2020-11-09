Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC opens tender to purchase clothing, PPE

Tenders 9 November 2020 15:58 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Those who live in Nagorno-Karabakh now can be absolutely sure that we will take care of them - President Aliyev Politics 16:23
Georgia reveals volume of exported cabbage and broccoli Business 16:23
Opinion about Armenians' long-centuries-old living in Nagorno Karabakh wrong - Community Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:22
If Pashinyan, him personally give us timetable on withdrawal of its troops we will stop immediately - President Aliyev Politics 16:19
After liberation of occupied territories, we will work on return of Azerbaijani refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh - President Aliyev Politics 16:18
Those people who live there, close relatives, their sons, their brothers, they ask us not to stop - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:15
Turkish political support to Azerbaijan has always been here - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:15
With Turkey, many years ago, we signed document which provides military support in case of aggression says President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:12
Russian expert says Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:11
President Aliyev to BBC journalist: You like only to accuse, only to attack. But look in the mirror Politics 16:10
Georgia reveals volume of funds spent for quarantine space Business 16:05
President Aliyev to BBC journalist: You have no moral right to talk about free media Politics 16:04
After we liberate our territory, Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh will live much better - President Aliyev Politics 16:02
There is nothing to hide, you can see our destroyed villages - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:00
We do not use cluster bombs, we don’t need it - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15:57
These 40 days, I had maybe almost 30 interviews. All of them were very aggressive and as if it was not interview, as if it was kind of accusation - President Aliyev Politics 15:56
Iran to impose night curfew in Tehran to curb infections Politics 15:52
Azerbaijani army inflicts damage on Armenian troops moving from Khojaly towards Khankendi Politics 15:40
GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city from occupation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:38
Azerbaijani banks disclose value of 3Q2020 loan portfolios Finance 15:35
First Georgian botanical soft drink plans to be exported Business 15:27
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 9 Society 15:15
Iran's FM to visit Pakistan Politics 15:14
Sister of former Armenian defense minister Arutunyan lives in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 15:12
We will take revenge on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15:12
We will fight until end if Armenia does not make commitment that they will withdraw from occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 15:12
Liberation of strategic Shusha city from occupation rejoiced us – Iranian MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:03
Armenian Armed Forces bombard Tartar's Askipara village, inflict serious damages (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:00
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair continues operating in Georgia Transport 15:00
Armenians' attempt to appropriate Karabakh carpets by falsifying history - part of another insidious plan Society 15:00
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to purchase medical equipment Tenders 14:57
Turkey reveals 10M2020 exports of defense products abroad Turkey 14:57
Carrefour runs at loss in Georgia Business 14:53
Uzbekistan regularly pays off gas debts to Russian LUKOIL Oil&Gas 14:48
Uzbekistan denies suspension of blue fuel import from LUKOIL Oil&Gas 14:45
COVID-19 negatively impacts Georgian auto business Business 14:45
Footage of destruction of Armenian tank on Lachin-Shusha road disseminated (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:37
Russia still doing its best for political-diplomatic settlement of Karabakh conflict – President Putin’s press secretary Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:37
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors buys Chevrolet Equinox brand cars Transport 14:33
Iran hits new record on gas extraction Oil&Gas 14:33
Contract between Georgia and American-British law firm Hogan Lovells to be extended Business 14:33
Number of Turkmenistan’s districts complete rice harvesting Business 14:32
Iran welcomes any format that can help resolve Karabakh conlifct - Iran's Foreign Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:32
Azerbaijani president interviewed by BBC News (PHOTO) Politics 14:30
Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:05
President Ilham Aliyev: Victorious Azerbaijani Army liberated 23 more villages from occupation Politics 14:02
Int'l markets' October demand for Turkish jewelry drops in 10M2020 Turkey 14:00
Mehriban Aliyeva: Our hearts will always be filled with pride for our flag and Motherland! Politics 13:53
Large-scale investment in oil & gas to remain necessary in medium to long-term – Saipem Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijan presents footage of Zangilan's newly liberated Bartaz village (VIDEO) Politics 13:24
Iran discloses amount of revenues obtained by saving liquid fuel Oil&Gas 13:23
Russia's Balakovo Metallurgical Plant reveals export volumes of rebar in Turkmenistan Business 13:16
Georgia's export of vegetables down year-on-year Business 13:16
Rise in exports offers Germany hope of avoiding fourth-quarter slump Europe 12:45
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region implements rice harvesting plan Business 12:26
Ukraine to export food products to Uzbekistan via exchange Business 12:24
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to repair pipes Tenders 12:24
Georgia sees increase in exports of fruits Business 12:19
Turkish Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag Day Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:18
Turkey, Russia may set up joint working group to resolve Karabakh conflict - media Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:18
Uzbekneftegaz eyes reducing air emissions Oil&Gas 12:15
Iran to launch fund to support the localization of the steel industry Business 12:15
Khaf-Herat railway to bring economic prosperity to the east of Iran - Iranian MP Transport 12:14
Iran's Guardian Council to review subsidies plan Business 12:06
Azerbaijani MoD gives update on Armenian troops' casualties (VIDEO) Politics 12:00
Ukraine understands feelings of Azerbaijani people in upholding territorial integrity - ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:56
Georgia records 2,927 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:54
OPEC should keep cuts, indicating willingness to cut even more Oil&Gas 11:42
SecGen of Turkic Council extends congratulations on State Flag Day of Azerbaijan Politics 11:41
Iran reveals details of exports from Pars Special Economic Energy Zone Business 11:39
Turkmenistan exports large volume of agricultural products since beginning of 2020 Business 11:37
Biden’s victory to have upward impact on oil prices Oil&Gas 11:27
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 11:23
Iran, Afghanistan look to boost cooperation in customs, energy spheres Business 11:23
Apple exports from Georgia exceed last year's figures Business 11:20
Iran not to close down Tehran despite sharp surge in COVID-19 cases Society 11:19
I will join online PACE meetings from Shusha, Khankendi - Chairman of Azerbaijani Community of Karabakh Politics 11:15
Low gold prices didn't affect Kazakh National Bank's gold portfolio - says official Finance 11:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:10
Uzbekistan eyes to increase grain harvest Uzbekistan 11:09
Change in Washington to destabilize oil prices Oil&Gas 11:06
SOCAR wins court case over commercial relation with Palmali Oil&Gas 11:05
Turkish foreign minister congratulates Azerbaijan with National Flag Day (PHOTO) Politics 10:56
Liberation of Shusha city has very important geostrategic significance - Georgian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:46
Turkmen private sector - main producer of food products Business 10:43
Azerbaijani army isn't shelling settlements, civilian infrastructure - MoD Politics 10:43
Azerbaijan introduces amendment to Law on NGOs Economy 10:42
Azerbaijan's Shusha city to become cultural hub again - Turkish parliament's MP Politics 10:42
Liberating Shusha became possible with President Aliyev’s leadership, bravery of Azerbaijan’s troops – Sobhani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:25
Trade in Iran's foreign currency market put on hold Business 10:23
Iran’s CBI announces volume foreign currency sold to banks Finance 10:22
Turkmenistan sells total petroleum coke to UAE, China Business 10:12
Iran declares volume of foreign investments made to Arvand Free Trade Zone Finance 10:12
Iran to invest in construction of country's biggest greenhouse Business 10:06
Iran preparing to unveil human coronavirus vaccines soon Society 10:05
Iran to monitor transactions on petrochem products on Mercantile Exchange Business 10:05
Iranian currency rates for November 9 Finance 10:04
Brent crude tops $40 after Biden's win lifts risk-takers Oil&Gas 09:54
Baku Media Center spreads message in connection with liberation of Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 09:46
Azerbaijan shows footage of another liberated village in Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 09:42
