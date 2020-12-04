Baku Metro opens tender to buy tire connections

Tenders 4 December 2020 18:36 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Metro opens tender to buy tire connections
Latest
Azerbaijani public reveres memory of martyrs of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO) Society 19:23
Electricity Market Concept Design defines gradual retail market opening in Georgia Oil&Gas 19:13
Import of rice by Azerbaijan up Business 19:01
Baku Metro opens tender to buy tire connections Tenders 18:36
French parliament loses ability to be serious partner – Turkish Grand National Assembly Politics 18:20
Investments in Georgian Poti Free Industrial Zone diversified by regional countries Business 18:13
Iran's next years budget unlikely to improve economy - Head of Parliament Plan and Budget Commission Business 18:07
Azerbaijan raises value of imports from Lithuania in 10M2020 Business 17:58
Big foreign IT companies entering Georgia's market ICT 17:56
Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau compensating bankrupted insurer's creditors Finance 17:56
Georgia sees increase in tangerines export Business 17:54
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Yanshag village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 17:54
EDB, KazakhExport to jointly insure exports of insulated cars from Kazakhstan Business 17:49
Georgian Chamber of Commerce working on several projects to help SMEs Business 17:47
Azerbaijan's irrigation company to finance power supply of crop areas Business 17:44
Turkmenistan builts new mosque in Afghanistan's Akina town (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 17:42
Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs exchange views on current situation in region Politics 17:37
International organizations aim to finance road construction and repair in Georgia Transport 17:33
Georgia sees increase in imports of dairy products Business 17:32
Azerbaijan unveils 10M2020 railway export operations Transport 17:30
EDB to fund investment projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan Development Bank Business 17:28
Azerbaijani FM receives Belarusian ambassador amid completion of his diplomatic mission (PHOTO) Politics 17:27
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry delivers diplomatic note to French ambassador Politics 17:22
Global debt to hit $200 trillion - S&P Global US 17:21
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of general equipment Tenders 17:19
Ankara honors memory of Azerbaijan's martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 17:17
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: We will never forget Patriotic War martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 17:12
Azerbaijan applies Lithuanian company's hotel management system project ICT 17:07
“Ural Airlines” to take citizens of the Russian Federation out of Azerbaijan Society 17:05
Serbia to pay off loan received from Azerbaijan for road construction Transport 16:57
Turkish export cargo to China to pass through Port of Baku Transport 16:54
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan Transport 16:44
SOCAR Ukraine's aviation fuel imports for November Oil&Gas 16:32
Surge in COVID-19 cases reported at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field Oil&Gas 16:32
Turkish president supports Azerbaijani counterpart’s recommendation to France Politics 16:31
SOCAR expands its activities in Ukraine Oil&Gas 16:30
Iran – UK trade could improve by money transfer facilities Business 16:26
Turkey records more Uzbek companies in 10M2020 Turkey 16:21
Budget of Georgia Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure to be highest Finance 16:19
Rostelecom increases capacity of Uzbektelecom's access to Russian segment of Internet ICT 16:18
Central Bank of Azerbaijan eyes to raise funds on Bloomberg trading platform Finance 16:13
Azerbaijan was rooting for us – National gymnastics team member (PHOTO) Society 16:12
Azerbaijan ramps up goods exports via stationary transport Transport 16:03
UAE’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November Business 16:02
Azerbaijan confirms 4,267 new COVID-19 cases, 2,566 recoveries Society 15:55
Kazakhstan Development Bank to co-op to promote EAEU integration Business 15:54
Karabakh to become ecotourism center of regional importance - Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Azerbaijan Business 15:49
Oil moves up towards $50/bbl after OPEC+ supply compromise Oil&Gas 15:48
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia increases by 27,403 in 24 hours Russia 15:46
Turkish minister to get acquainted with construction progress of Kars logistics center Turkey 15:44
International law firms enter Georgian market Finance 15:32
EU urges countries to keep COVID in check over festive season Europe 15:28
Baku cathedral parishioners honor memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War (PHOTO) Society 15:24
Bank of Israel intervenes in foreign exchange market Israel 15:23
Turkey, Iran commemorating Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War Society 15:20
Uzbekistan’s volume of media market up in 2021 ICT 15:19
Kazakhstan, Russia agree on steps to expand co-op in geology Kazakhstan 15:17
Iran-Iraq Joint Trade Commission to be established soon Business 15:15
Karabakh can become leading IT Hub in South Caucasus, says Azerbaijani analyst ICT 15:15
Kazakhstan to launch manufacturing of Russian anti-COVID vaccine before year-end Kazakhstan 15:06
Ganja honors memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War (PHOTO) Society 15:04
Substantial NATO-Georgia Package updated at meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Georgia 15:01
Belonging of Nagorno-Karabakh region determined upon relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions - press secretary of Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:59
UNHCR reveals details of joint meeting with Turkmenistan to end statelessness Turkmenistan 14:56
Kazakhstan ups trade with Turkey for 10M2020 Turkey 14:49
EBRD reduces its equity stake in Georgian TBC Bank Finance 14:48
TAP to hold market test to double capacity Oil&Gas 14:47
Second Karabakh war - brightest page in national memory of Azerbaijan, says Russian cleric Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Azerbaijan presents musical composition commemorating martyrs of Patriotic War (VIDEO) Society 14:26
Amnesty International unveils photo proof of Armenian-inflicted damage in liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:21
Iran to increase revenue by development of gas transmission Oil&Gas 14:17
Energy Commission of Iranian Chamber of Commerce discusses oil revenue forecast Oil&Gas 14:16
9 Azerbaijani gymnasts return from European Championships with medals - head coach Society 14:16
Ukraine to continue supporting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity Politics 14:16
Mountain Jewish Community honors memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War (PHOTO) Society 13:49
UNHCR talks cooperation with Turkmenistan on fight against statelessness Turkmenistan 13:47
ENI to support activities of center to develop oil&gas engineering in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 13:14
Beeline mobile operator working in Khankendi city - fake news, Russian web portal says Politics 13:12
Azerbaijan Banks Association to develop digital payment ecosystem Finance 13:09
Trade takes up largest share in total turnover of Georgian business sector Business 13:04
Uzbekistan considers production of Bentley electric vehicles Transport 13:02
Iran's Minister of Petroleum discusses OPEC+ meetings Oil&Gas 12:59
Kazakhstan more than doubles petroleum oil exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 12:57
Caspian Drilling Company updates on Satti rig upgrade Oil&Gas 12:56
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 12:54
Kazakhstan, Austria trade turnover down year-on-year Business 12:45
Turkmenistan exploring possibility of producing cement from local raw materials Construction 12:43
Turkmenistan working to maintain technical condition of gas pipelines Oil&Gas 12:38
OPEC+ decision: Oil glut could be hitting the market soon Oil&Gas 12:36
Georgia hits record high COVID-19 daily cases Georgia 12:34
Azerbaijan Banks Association implementing new banking services project Finance 12:23
Georgia plans to subsidize the interest on leasing for event companies Business 12:09
Georgian business sector shows downward trend in production Business 12:07
German industrial orders rise more than expected in October Europe 12:06
Azerbaijan launches joint ATM network of commercial banks Finance 12:05
Clients of closed banks in Azerbaijan continue receiving compensations Finance 12:05
Kazakhstan doubles exports to Croatia despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 12:05
Any threats against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity must be averted, Erdogan tells Rouhani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:04
Azerbaijan commemorates bright memory of martyrs with minute of silence (VIDEO) Politics 12:00
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:56
