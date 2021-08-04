Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for electrolysis units overhaul

Tenders 4 August 2021 12:25 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for electrolysis units overhaul
Turkey discloses export volume of grain, legumes since early 2021 Turkey 13:42
Pallone amendment against Azerbaijan seriously harming foreign policy interests of US - analyst Politics 13:37
Iran’s CBI reveals data on value of domestic assets of Iranian banks and debts Finance 13:14
Iran declares amount of produced "CovIranBarakat" vaccine Society 13:12
Azerbaijan’s Guarantee Fund discloses amount of mortgage loans issued to entrepreneurs Finance 13:11
EBRD to support five thermal power plants in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:10
Income of Iranian population grows Finance 13:08
Liquidity in Iran soars Finance 13:01
Uzbekneftegaz carries out 3D seismic exploration at Shurtan gas field Oil&Gas 12:56
Turkey's 7M2021 export of furniture to int'l markets grows in value Turkey 12:29
Iran declares value of mining products exports Business 12:28
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for electrolysis units overhaul Tenders 12:25
Central Bank of Iran discloses value of foreign assets of Iranian banks Finance 12:22
Indian goods train leaves for Bangladesh for the first time after 1965 Other News 12:20
Most of 1H2021 transactions via gov-pay portal in Azerbaijan account for non-cash payments Finance 12:14
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Germany despite COVID-19 Business 12:13
International money transfers increase across Kazakhstan Finance 12:07
Government Trading Corporation of Iran shares data on wheat purchasing Business 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 11:40
Georgia reports 4,233 more coronavirus cases Georgia 11:37
Non-cash transactions by Kazakhstan citizens spike in 1H2021 Finance 11:04
Georgia, Poland aim to modernize legislation in field of rail transport - ministry Transport 10:43
Kazakhstan boosts import of Belgium-made goods Business 10:41
Prices on gold, silver grow in Azerbaijan Finance 10:33
Exports from Iran’s Qom Province climb Business 10:22
ICCIMA shares data on Iran's trade of agricultural, food products Business 10:20
Details of Iran’s foreign debts announced Finance 10:19
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power supplies via tender Tenders 10:18
Value of Turkey-made cement exports rises in 7M2021 Turkey 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug.4 Finance 10:04
Two Uzbek banks suspend issuance of commercial loans Finance 10:03
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy cables Tenders 09:54
Number of containers loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port increases Transport 09:45
Kazakhstan, Turkey discuss new direction of defense cooperation Kazakhstan 09:44
Iranian currency rates for August 4 Finance 09:43
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 4 Uzbekistan 09:43
Turkish-Turkmen trade turnover grows in 6M2021 Turkey 09:23
Iran’s non-oil exports through east ports of Hormozgan Province soar Business 08:51
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 4 Oil&Gas 08:45
Chinese mainland reports 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:45
US says Kabul explosion bears hallmarks of Taliban US 08:18
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan working on new draft intergovernmental agreement (Exclusive) Transport 08:00
Turkey reports 24,832 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:52
Kazakhstan surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 case mark Kazakhstan 07:38
Georgia sees decrease in fish production Business 07:15
Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch World 06:47
Wildfires rage in Greece amid worst heatwave in 40 years Europe 05:48
Powerful explosion hits Afghan capital Kabul Other News 04:49
India will back initiatives for peace in Afghanistan, says UNSC ambassador Other News 03:52
5.8-magnitude quake hits 120 km ENE of Hasaki, Japan World 03:38
UK reports highest daily COVID deaths since mid-March Europe 02:46
Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station US 01:50
Covid-19 in India: Battery-operated robots help hospitals clean wards Other News 01:11
'Made in India' Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses to be available from September-October: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Other News 01:02
Israel adds 18 more countries under severe travel warning over COVID-19 concern Israel 00:24
Azerbaijan's Pasha Insurance switches to new model, helping to optimize insurance process Finance 3 August 23:59
Record exports in July, 33 per cent of $400 billion FY22 aim met in India World 3 August 23:45
US approves sale of $82 million Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India US 3 August 23:34
More Azerbaijani firefighting and rescue teams participate in extinguishing fires in Turkish Denizli Society 3 August 23:20
New York becomes first U.S. city to mandate COVID vaccines to enter restaurants, gyms US 3 August 22:57
Uzbekistan eyes expanding access of agricultural products to S. Korean market Uzbekistan 3 August 22:08
Turkish ministry talks ongoing work on highway construction projects (Exclusive) Turkey 3 August 21:49
Results of work of Turkmenistan's oil, gas enterprises reviewed Turkmenistan 3 August 21:48
New details of extinguishing forest fires in Turkey by Azerbaijani firefighters disclosed (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 3 August 21:47
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 3 August 21:45
Georgia's imports of medical products from Turkey down Business 3 August 21:13
"Procedure for managing information security in banks" included in state register of Azerbaijan’s legal acts Finance 3 August 20:58
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 3 Society 3 August 20:47
Fees on compulsory insurance against loss of professional ability grows in Azerbaijan Finance 3 August 20:42
Azerbaijan identifying unknown martyrs buried in Alley of Martyrs in Baku Politics 3 August 20:28
Azerbaijan confirms 931 more COVID-19 cases, 225 recoveries Society 3 August 20:20
Credit insurance market volume grows in Azerbaijan Finance 3 August 20:10
President Erdogan grateful to President Aliyev for helping fight wildfires Politics 3 August 19:48
Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul executive power opens tender to overhaul housing stock Tenders 3 August 19:29
International Bank of Azerbaijan launches tender for maintenance and repair of generators Tenders 3 August 19:03
Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency holds discussions on bill "On Media" (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 3 August 19:02
Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University opens tender to buy machinery and equipment Tenders 3 August 18:55
Turkish FM expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan Politics 3 August 18:30
Poland sees great opportunities for local investors in Georgia Business 3 August 18:28
Turkey’s import of carpets up Turkey 3 August 18:27
Export of cars from Turkey to world markets continues to grow in value Turkey 3 August 18:26
Assets of Bank BTB Azerbaijan grow in 2Q2021 Finance 3 August 18:24
Total liabilities of Bank BTB Azerbaijan increase in 2Q2021 Finance 3 August 18:07
Turkmenistan's enterprise eyes to export polypropylene to Azerbaijan, Georgia Business 3 August 18:06
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 export of tomatoes down Uzbekistan 3 August 18:05
BP seeks new opportunities to mitigate climate change in Georgia Business 3 August 18:02
Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for August 3 Uzbekistan 3 August 17:59
Container traffic on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway soars since early 2021 Transport 3 August 17:33
Value of Turkey's chemical exports grows higher in 7M2021 Turkey 3 August 17:32
Uzbekistan considers exporting polyethylene products to Europe via Latvian exchange Uzbekistan 3 August 17:31
Kazakhstan multifold increases petroleum gas export to Poland Business 3 August 17:23
Turkey highly appreciates work of Azerbaijan's firefighters in battling wildfires (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 3 August 17:10
Russian Copper Company Group launches underground mine construction in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 3 August 16:59
Microsoft Azerbaijan eyes to prolong license for cloud solutions at schools, universities ICT 3 August 16:58
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand drops Finance 3 August 16:58
Azerbaijan’s Bank VTB discloses net profit for 2Q2021 Finance 3 August 16:51
Turkey discloses number of trucks transported via its ports in 1H2021 Turkey 3 August 16:51
IAF chief Bhadauria speaks to UAE counterpart on ways to strengthen ties between two forces Other News 3 August 16:01
Ex-Australian PM Abbott in Delhi in new trade role, effort to kickstart trade talks Other News 3 August 16:00
By 2030, India might lead the world in almost every category: Richard Verma Other News 3 August 15:58
