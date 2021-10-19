Black Sea Trade and Development Bank launching new tender

Tenders 19 October 2021 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Invitation for Expression of Interest

Reference: Invitation to tender 21-1001: Purchase of Headquarters Building in Thessaloniki, GR

(geographical scope extended)

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is launching a new tender with the intention of purchasing an office building for its headquarters, located in Thessaloniki, Greece. The size of this building (existing or to be constructed) should not be smaller than 4,500 square meters above ground.

The eligible geographical area for the location of the office building is the one included between the seaside and the following streets (including the blocks on either side of these streets): 26is Oktovriou (from its intersection with Karatasou) – Egnatia – Aggelaki – Manoli Andronikou – Vasilissis Olgas - 25is Martiou – Georgiou Papandreou – Ploutonos – Taki Ikonomidi – Kerasountos – Chilis – Nikolaou Plastira – Thetidos – Isiodou – Gimnastiriou Mikras – Konstantinou Kakoulidi – Nikolaou Mouschounti – Pindarou – Ikaron – Georgikis Scholis – Marinou Antipa – Giannou Kranidioti – a straight line from CEDEFOP to the Mediterranean Cosmos intersection – the National Road to Nea Moudania (including its auxiliary parallel roads) – and the National Road to the Thessaloniki Airport up to the Thessaloniki airport.

Prospective tenderers are invited to send their expression of interest to the BSTDB by e-mailing the below form/text (Prospective Tenderer’s Information Sheet), exactly reproduced and completed, to the email address [email protected], in order to receive the tender documentation. Only persons/entities that provide an option for a building within the parameters set in the previous paragraphs will receive the tender documentation and be permitted to participate in the tender.

The deadline for submission of tenders is 17 January 2022, at 17:00 hrs., Thessaloniki time. There is no deadline for the submission of an expression of interest. The tender documentation may be requested by emailing the below form/text at any time.

Kostis Zevgaridis

Director, Administrative Services, BSTDB

email: [email protected]

Prospective Tenderer’s Information Sheet

Invitation for Tender No. 21-1001

1. Exact address and ownership of the property that is projected to be used for the provision of Headquarters for the BSTDB.

2. Name or company name of the prospective tenderer.

3. Name, telephone number and email address of contact person.

We are interested to consider our participation in the BSTDB call for tenders 21-1001.
