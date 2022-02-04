Azerbaijan’s Azersu company opens tender for audit services
Latest
Price fluctuations highlighted strategic importance of infrastructures such as Southern Gas Corridor - Vannia Gava
Additional volumes of gas will be required to supply gas to our liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev
Albania will receive Azerbaijani gas as soon as it completes construction of its gas distribution network - President Ilham Aliyev
Proven gas reserves in Azerbaijan 2.6 trillion cubic meters, I am sure that this indicator will grow - President Ilham Aliyev
BP showing great interest in working in liberated territories, especially in Jabrayil region - President Ilham Aliyev
At the first stage, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be produced at Absheron field - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev lays solid foundation for country's future with formation of strong, patriotic youth - Youth Foundation (VIDEO)
New power plant with capacity of almost 400 megawatts in Gobu to be commissioned soon - President Ilham Aliyev
Our energy policy always been very open, transparent, business-oriented and result-oriented - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan exported 19 bln cubic meters of natural gas to international markets - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan always been reliable supplier of energy resources to international markets - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan has significant potential for development of renewable energy sources - European commissioner
Southern Gas Corridor essential for Europe's energy security, transition to clean energy - UK ambassador
Press conference following 8th ministerial meeting within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held (PHOTO)
EU thanks Azerbaijan for efforts in ramping up gas supplies via Southern Gas Corridor – commissioner
International Scientific Conference will be held on theme "Modern approaches to obstetric and gynecological problems during the COVID-19 pandemic”
Some building owners in Azerbaijan ban licensed cable operators from residential buildings - NTRC head (Interview)
Azerbaijan shares forecast for number of specialized social service centers to be established in Baku
Projects such as Southern Gas Corridor of crucial importance for supply of entire Europe – deputy PM (Interview)
Ministerial meeting within SGC Advisory Council - beginning of new stage in dev't for Southern Gas Corridor