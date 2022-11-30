VTB Bank OJSC (Azerbaijan) ANNOUNCES A TENDER for the purchase of a system for workıng wıth arguments

Tender documentation is available at the Bank's office at: 38 Khatai Ave., Mecenat Plaza, OJSC Bank VTB (Azerbaijan), AZ 1008.

The bid must be submitted in an opaque closed double envelope with an attached list of the contents of the documents, certified by the seal of the counterparty (in case the counterparty is an individual entrepreneur, by signature) no later than 16:00 on December 6, 2022 to the Bank's main office at the address: Baku, Khatai Ave. 38, Mecenat Plaza, VTB Bank OJSC (Azerbaijan), АZ 1008, Competitive (Tender) Committee of VTB Bank OJSC (Azerbaijan).

Contact person: Secretary of the Competitive (Tender) Committee

Farana Heydarova

Phone: 012 492-00-80 (internal number 5517)

Fax: 012 437-71-21

E-mail: [email protected]