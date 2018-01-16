Buta Airways flights to be basis for dev't of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations (PHOTO)

Sofia, Bulgaria, Jan. 16

By Maksim Tsurkov, Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Baku-Sofia flights of Buta Airways will be the basis for the development of tourism, business and relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Director of Buta Airways Jamil Manizade told a press conference dedicated to the implementation of the first Baku-Sofia flight in Sofia Jan. 16.

Manizade expressed gratitude to the colleagues at the Sofia airport, Bulgaria’s Civil Aviation Administration, representatives of the ground handling company who helped to implement this project as soon as possible.

“Civil aviation and today’s event made the capitals of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria closer. We are very pleased that Buta Airways served as the bridge between the two countries that united, and in the future will serve as an excellent basis for the development of tourism, business and relations between the two states,” said Manizade.

The first flight from the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, to Bulgarian Sofia was sent off on Jan.16.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov took part in the ceremony of sending off the first flight.

An agreement on opening of direct flights between Baku and Sophia was reached during negotiations of Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

The minimum fare on route Baku-Sophia, as well as in other routes of airline, will be 29 euros (one way). The flights will be carried out once a week on Tuesdays.

The sale of tickets is open on the official website www.butaairways.az. Being a low-cost airline, the minimum fare Buta Airways will offer additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot meals onboard, check-in at the airport, and seat selection in the airplane on a paid basis.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news