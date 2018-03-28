Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Mountain Resort discloses number of incoming tourists

28 March 2018 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Shahdag Mountain Resort operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced about closure of the winter season since March 28, the resort said in a message.

Depending on the weather conditions, the winter season in the resort lasts from December to April.

Over the sixth winter season, more than 120,000 tourists visited the Shahdag Mountain Resort. This is a record figure for the entire period of the activity of the resort.

Up to 50 percent of incoming visitors in the Shahdag Mountain Resort accounted for foreign tourists, mainly from the UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UK and Kuwait.

As always, this year, along with traditional winter entertainment, special interest was shown to skiing. In particular, 30 percent of the guests who visited the Mountain Resort accounted for ski lovers.

The preparation for the summer season has already started in the Shahdag Mountain Resort. Before its opening, Shahdag Hotel and SPA five-star hotel will start operating there.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran hold expanded meeting
Politics 18:01
Baku holds official welcome ceremony for Iranian president (PHOTO)
Politics 18:00
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for March 29
Economy news 17:12
Armenians want to seize Azerbaijani lands from time immemorial: CMO chairman
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:10
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Iran's VP for Women and Family Affairs (PHOTO)
Politics 17:08
Stabilization of Azerbaijan’s economy affects repayment of bad loans
Economy news 16:58
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Russian embassy in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 16:56
Azerbaijan’s NBCO restructuring foreign borrowings
Economy news 16:19
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 250M manats at auction
Economy news 16:15
Azerbaijan's state communication operators to work in enhanced mode
ICT 15:54
Azerbaijani defense minister meets chief of Turkish General Staff (PHOTO)
Politics 15:53
BIE Sec Gen: EXPO 2025 to have long-lasting impact on host country, its citizens (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:11
Single inquiry service “155” launched in Azerbaijan
ICT 14:55
Azerbaijan's CEC assesses debates of presidential candidates on TV
Politics 14:45
Azerbaijan discloses number of int'l observers for presidential election
Politics 14:20
US envoy: Azerbaijan plays important role in boosting regional, global energy security
Economy news 14:14
Azerbaijani payment system to launch own platform for contactless payments
ICT 14:07
Web cameras installed in 20% of polling stations in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:56