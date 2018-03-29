Uzbekistan lowers train fares to Kyrgyzstan

29 March 2018 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Uzbek Railways introduced discounts on tickets for the train Tashkent-Bishkek-Rybachye (Issyk-Kul)-Tashkent, Uzbek media reported.

According to the company, discounts will be available only with pre-purchase tickets.

So, for example, when buying luxury and coupe tickets 45 to 31 days before the date of departure of the train, the passenger can get a discount of 45 percent, and for 30 to 6 days - at a rate of 35 percent.

The first train on the route Tashkent - Bishkek - Rybache (Issyk-Kul) - Tashkent üas sent off on March 22 from the Central Station of Tashkent. It consisted of nine cars, including a suite, a coupe, a reserved seat and a dining car.

The train is designed for 300 passengers and leaves from Tashkent on Thursdays. Travel time is almost 25 hours.

Azernews Newspaper
