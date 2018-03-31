Tajik official talks migration agreement with Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Deputy Minister of Labor, Migration and Employment of Tajikistan Nurullo Mahmadullozoda commented on the provisions of the agreements between the governments of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan on migration, Tajik news agency Khovar reported.

During the official visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan on March 14-15, the governments of the two countries signed agreements on readmission, the Executive Protocol on implementation of the Readmission Agreement, and the agreement on procedure for the stay of citizens of Tajikistan in the territory of Kazakhstan and citizens of Kazakhstan in the territory of Tajikistan.

In accordance with the agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan on readmission and the Executive Protocol, the authorized bodies of the parties, in accordance with the established procedure and conditions, will receive and transfer citizens who violate the current national legislation in the territories of the party states.

Based on the agreement on the procedure for the stay of citizens of Tajikistan in the territory of Kazakhstan and citizens of Kazakhstan in the territory of Tajikistan, citizens of states upon entry into the territories of both states are exempt from the registration obligation (registration at the place of stay) for 30 calendar days from the date of entry. Registration of citizens of both states is carried out for a period not exceeding 90 days from the moment of crossing the state border.

According to Nurullo Mahmadullozoda, Kazakhstan is one of the countries where Tajik citizens temporarily stay and work. In particular, according to the registration of exit and entry of citizens of the country through the crossing points on the state border of Tajikistan, in 2017, 12,336 citizens of Tajikistan left for Kazakhstan for temporary labor migration.

In addition, in the territory of Kazakhstan there are Tajiks (permanent residents) who are engaged in labor activity and private entrepreneurship.

