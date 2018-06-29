Azerbaijan expects growth of tourist inflow in summer season

29 June 2018 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Twelve aerial cableways to be built in Istanbul
Economy news 28 June 10:56
Turkey visited by over 11 million tourists within 5 months
Tourism 22 June 10:28
Saudi Arabia to host meeting over Jordan economic crisis
Arab World 9 June 22:17
Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases
Tourism 5 June 10:33
Number of Uzbek citizens visiting Turkey increases by over 50%
Tourism 4 June 10:43
Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases
Tourism 4 June 10:00
MICE tourism can get tax benefits in Azerbaijan
Tourism 1 June 12:50
Russian tourists prefer Turkey, ministry says
Tourism 31 May 15:33
Islamic financing: new opportunities for Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 May 15:24
Arab investors interested in buying ready-made facilities in Azerbaijan
Economy news 2 May 17:03
AZAL, AzTA hold meeting with official partners (PHOTO)
Tourism 16 April 21:22
Biggest Arab investors to convene in Baku
Economy news 9 April 10:39
Iranians lead among tourists visiting Azerbaijan for Novruz holiday
Tourism 28 March 11:15
Azerbaijan eyes to export high-voltage cables to Arab countries
Economy news 16 February 20:33
Azerbaijan sees rising interest in hostel business
Tourism 23 January 11:10
AZAL joins Azerbaijan Tourism Association’s board (PHOTO)
Economy news 19 October 2017 18:39
Association for co-op of Azerbaijan, Arab countries ready to support Arab companies' activity
Economy news 4 October 2017 08:10
Association for co-op of Azerbaijan, Arab countries ready to support Arab companies' activity
Economy news 3 October 2017 21:57