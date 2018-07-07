Huawei to provide "safe tourism" in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

Chinese Huawei Tech Investment Tashkent company is implementing a "Safe tourism" pilot project in Bukhara city with the support of the State Tourism Committee, Podrobno.uz reported.

"Bukhara is an ancient and historical city rich in attractions. There are more than 100 historical sites. Tourists come from all over the world to see this fairy-tale city. A sense of security and trust is important for them. Therefore, we decided to make a gift to the city and to present the latest terminals, smart video cameras with face-recognition function and base stations operating in the LTE range to the Bukhara tourist police within the "Safe tourism" project," said the CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Tashkent company Wang Peng.

He noted that the implementation of this project will help representatives of law enforcement agencies to effectively manage the city and their own resources, as well as to monitor the public safety of tourists.

"If tourists know that Bukhara is the safest city in the region, their flow will increase many times, which will help both the region and the country to develop infrastructure and the economy as a whole. Bukhara has been attracting the attention of tourists from all over the world for a long time," the CEO of the Chinese company said.

The "Safe tourism" project is a part of the "Safe city" concept and combines a range of solutions, such as the creation of a convergent command center, a unified LTE communication network, a data center, the installation of video cameras with high definition and function of face recognition, vehicle colors and number plates, as well as the ability to analyze large data.

Huawei company has extensive experience in integrating and implementing projects within the concepts of "Safe city" and "Safe tourism". Successful projects have been implemented, in particular in Kenya and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and other countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news